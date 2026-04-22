Winnie Taylor Green

April 22, 2026
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Obituaries
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Funeral services for Winnie Taylor Green, of Onley, formerly Temperanceville, will be conducted from the graveside at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville on Saturday afternoon at 3.

Contributions in Winnie’s memory may be made to Assawoman United Methodist Church, PO Box 177, Oak Hall, VA 23416 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

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April 22, 2026, 10:55 am
Few clouds
SW
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66°F
18 mph
Apparent: 65°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 55%
Winds: 18 mph SW
Windgusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 4.96
Sunrise: 6:18 am
Sunset: 7:44 pm
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