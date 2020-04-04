A private family viewing for William Young of Salisbury, Md., will be held Tuesday from 12 Noon until 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. There will be no public viewing. A private interment will be held at Calvary Church Cemetery, Berlin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
