William Tyler Colonna Jr., 83, of Onancock, VA, passed away on April 10, 2024.

He was born on January 21, 1941, in Nassawadox, VA, to the late William Tyler Colonna Sr and Mabel Blackwell Colonna. William is a retired Ford Mechanic. He could fix anything to get you back riding. from motorcycles, dirt bikes, Atvs, to trucks, cars, and farm equipment. His hobbies included repairing clocks and watches, he enjoyed cruising on his motorcycle and loved playing his guitar and playing musical instruments with his friends. He was a history buff and enjoyed visiting friends. William enjoyed watching Raiders football and baseball, enjoyed oldies but goodies movies and music. He was a man of knowledge to no end, and he knew no stranger.

William is survived by his brother, Gregory Keith Colonna (Lucy); of Centertown, KY.; nieces Dawn S. Justis; Deanna S. Custis (Richie); Gloria Jean Colonna, Kelly C. Charif; nephew, David Ira Smith Jr.; along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was known as “UNC”, being the best uncle, anyone could ever have. William was also pre-deceased by his two daughters, Kellie Dawn Colonna and Angela Lee Colonna; mother of his daughters, Ernestine Parker; siblings, Connie Colonna Smith and Dale Parks Colonna; and a niece, Davida Marie Colonna.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Bob Smoot and David Farlow officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, 601 Children’s Ln, Norfolk, VA 23507.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Doughty Funeral Home, Exmore, Virginia.