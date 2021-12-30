Private graveside services for Mr. William F. Trader of Horntown will be conducted on Wednesday at 2 PM from the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown with Rev. Dr. Lisa C.. Johnson officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomack.
Related Posts
Robert Cottman, Jr.
June 29, 2021
Amy Lynn Eckard of Temperanceville
September 15, 2021
Mrs. Louise Lankford of New Church
July 28, 2021
Maurice Brummell, Sr.
May 29, 2020
Local Conditions
December 31, 2021, 6:45 am
Mostly cloudy
47°F
47°F
2 mph
real feel: 47°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 mph ENE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 4:54 pm