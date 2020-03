Funeral service for William Sample of Nassawadox will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox, Virginia, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown, Virginia. Relatives and friends may call at the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Virginia Friday, March 6, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

