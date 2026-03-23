William S. “Billy Hudgins

Willam S. “Billy” Hudgins, 85, passed away on March 10, 2026. He was born in Norfolk, VA, to the late Hazel Stonecypher Hudgins and Littleton C. Hudgins. Billy grew up in Princess Anne County, attending Princess Anne High School before graduating from Oak Ridge Military Academy. He went on to Campbell College, earning his Bachelor’s degree. He made sure Campbell would always remember him, since his “chitterlings on a heater” prank fumigated his own dorm in the worst possible way. Billy got out of school and had a few different careers, but he was, at heart, a farmer. While many in Tidewater would know him from his time working as a real estate developer with his brother in the 80’s and 90’s, both before and after, he was involved with the farming community. Billy would go on to found Stoney’s Produce with his wife in 1992, a business that gained him notoriety bringing farm fresh produce to the heart of Virginia Beach. “Mr. Stoney” as he became known to patrons, always had the best nursery plants from their opening in April to Christmas trees in December when the business closed for the season. Sprinkled in between were the best tomatoes, corn and strawberries one could hope to eat, among so many more delicacies. From corn-shucking dogs to miraculous potbellied pigs to pygmy goats performing high-wire acts, Billy also made sure that Stoney’s had lots of entertainment for suburban families when they were getting their produce. Stoney’s became an institution on First Colonial Road and in the years following his retirement in 2015, Billy rarely went somewhere where he didn’t run into someone telling Mr. Stoney hello. Billy loved the outdoors, as many family and friends could attest. Be it on Knotts Island, the Eastern Shore, the ski slopes of Colorado or abroad, Billy had lifelong friends from so many times in duck blinds, fishing boats or ski lifts. He was of the original generation to start the Hope Haven Hunter’s Feast on Knotts Island, which will miss him as it celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2027, bringing camaraderie and fellowship while supporting the Hope Haven Children’s Home and the Union Mission. In the field, he was a conservationist in the truest sense of the word and a wild man coming down the side of a mountain. Left to cherish Billy’s memory is his loving wife of 38 years, Lynn Hudgins, his son Marc J. Semago (Rachel), his granddaughter, Charlotte Semago, niece Hazel Hunter (Scott) and nephews, William F. Hudgins, Robert Stanley Hudgins II and Littleton C. Hudgins, as well as scores of extended family and friends from a life well-lived. Memorial donations may be made in Billy’s name to Hope Haven Children’s Home. A celebration of life will be held on March 27, 2026 from 4-7 at the Hunt Club Farms clubhouse.