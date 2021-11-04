Private graveside services for Mr. William L. Allen, Sr., better known as “Bill” of Onancock, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Sawmill Park in Accomac, with Rev. Brehon Hall and Rev. Kevin Northam officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com