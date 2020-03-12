Funeral services for Mr. William Henry of Salisbury, MD. will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at New Dimension Ministries, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 till 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Keith Pruitt
April 2, 2019
Carolyn V. Parks
July 31, 2019
DeMille Powell
November 19, 2018
Mr. Daniel Sanchez of Parksley
October 14, 2019
Local Conditions
March 12, 2020, 11:06 am
Mostly cloudy
55°F
55°F
9 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 9 mph E
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 7:08 pm