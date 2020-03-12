Funeral services for Mr. William Henry of Salisbury, MD. will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at New Dimension Ministries, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 till 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.