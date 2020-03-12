Funeral services for Mr. William Henry of Salisbury, MD. will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at New Dimension Ministries, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 till 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

Broadwater Academy Ad