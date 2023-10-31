William Hall Valentine of Accomac

William “Bill” Hall Valentine, of Accomac, VA, passed away September 24, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of a man who enjoyed doing what he loved right until the end. Born October 12, 1946, in the old Nassawadox Hospital, he was the son of the late Robert H. Valentine and Elizabeth Bond Valentine.

Bill graduated from Onancock High School and later attended the University of Mississippi and Virginia Commonwealth University. He took pride in being an Eastern Shore grain farmer. He was well known in the local farming community for his beautiful crops on Ravenswood Farms, especially his soybeans.

Bill had a lifelong passion for building and flying his own airplanes. His superb craftsmanship earned him Best in Show at numerous fly-ins with his home-built Hatz CB-1 biplane. In his younger days, he enjoyed snow skiing with his son, wife, and other family members.

He had a great love of nature and animals, especially dogs. Throughout his life he had many collies, border collies, and Shetland sheepdogs.

Bill is survived by his son, Matthew H. Valentine; sister, Carole B. Valentine; cousin, Richard Disharoon; in-laws, Ben and Lori Blackmon, Lisa and Steve Murray, Tom and Joan Potts, David and Sharon Potts, and Gail Potts; numerous nieces and nephews; his lady friend, Patty Jump; and last but certainly not least, his beloved dogs, Bear and Magnolia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years, Linda Valentine.

In lieu of flowers, donations of dog food (or monetary contributions) may be made in Bill’s memory to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at the funeral home for family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.