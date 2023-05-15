William Edward Smith of Bloxom, Virginia passed away at Norfolk Sentera Hospital Friday, May 12th,n 2023 at the age of 60. There will be a visitation on Tuesday evening, May 16th from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, Va. Funeral services will be at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Downing’s Cemetery, Oak Hall, Va. with Pastor Kristian Skyler Trader officiating. Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, Va. On line condolences can be made at www.foxfunealhome.com.
Related Posts
Mrs. Nina Faye Teague
August 14, 2019
Rosetta M. Bailey
January 9, 2020
Judy Elizabeth Walker
November 15, 2021
Ms. Paulette Doughty formerly of the Shore
July 17, 2019
Local Conditions
May 15, 2023, 1:55 pm
Mostly cloudy
68°F
68°F
4 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 44%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 5:54 am
sunset: 8:04 pm
2 hours ago
Replay of Friday’s Shore Talk with our friends from Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. and the Northampton County YMCA here! ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - Free Health Care at the Northampton YMCAToday we were joined on Shore Talk by Deana Ralph with Eastern Shore Rural Health and Cathy Cawlfield with the YMCA to discuss free healthcare at the Cape Charles YMCA on May 20.