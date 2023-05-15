William Edward Smith of Bloxom, Virginia passed away at Norfolk Sentera Hospital Friday, May 12th,n 2023 at the age of 60. There will be a visitation on Tuesday evening, May 16th from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, Va. Funeral services will be at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Downing’s Cemetery, Oak Hall, Va. with Pastor Kristian Skyler Trader officiating. Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Temperanceville, Va. On line condolences can be made at www.foxfunealhome.com.