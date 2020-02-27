A funeral service for William Charles “Chuck” Parks, Jr. of Onancock will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Monday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend William Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
