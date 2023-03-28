Funeral services for Wesley Jacobs of Hare Valley will be conducted Saturday at the Ebenezer AME Church in Capeville, Va., at 3:00. Rev. Olivia Collins will officiate. Family and friends may call Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Cornish Funeral Chapel, 5494 Bayside Road in Hare Valley.
