Funeral service for Mr. Wayne Price of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Family Worship Center, West Road, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

