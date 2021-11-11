Funeral services for Mr. Wayne Mitchell of Milford, DE will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the Bennie smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
