Service for Wayne Lewis Boggs of Painter will be conducted from the New Allen Memorial AME Church, Franktown, Va on April 28, 2024 at 2pm with Rev. Timothy W. Johnson, Pastor officiating. Visitation and Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.

.