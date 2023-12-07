Wayne Burris Jester formerly of Onancock

December 7, 2023
Wayne Jester

Funeral services for Wayne Burris Jester, of Clemmons, NC, formerly of Onancock, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11, with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

