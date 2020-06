A graveside service for Ms. Wanda Mason of Accomac, will be held on Sunday, June 7th at 1:00 at the Household of Ruth Cemetery in Accomac. Viewing will be on Sunday from 12:00 until 1:00 at the Cemetery. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home, Norfolk, VA.

More information may be found online at keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com.

.