Walter Stockley Elmore, Jr., 90, husband of Phyllis Radmall Elmore and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Painter, he was the son of the late Walter Stockley Elmore, Sr. and the late Anna Edmonds Elmore. He was the former owner of Elmore Enterprises, worked for National Accounts Systems for 17 years, a 60 year member of Khedive Shrine Temple, 32° Scottish Rite Freemason, Central Lodge #300 AF & AM and member Painter-Garrison’s United Methodist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Karen Kay Sherwood and her husband, Robert, of Spokane, WA, and Laura Lynn Peck and her companion, Tom, of Topanga, CA; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

