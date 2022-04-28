Virginia Paige Elsner Bradford, 91, wife of the late Russell Lee Bradford and a resident of Cheriton, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Nassawadox Rehabilitation and Nursing in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Cheriton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Martin Andrew Elsner and the late Virginia Victoria Charnock Elsner. She was a sales clerk for Jones Department Store for many years, a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, a member of the Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxillary, and was well known for her fudge.

She is survived by two children, Rita Krizek and her husband, Bryan, of Alexandria, VA, and Carl Bradford of Cheriton; four grandchildren, Jason Bradford and his wife, Mallory, of Kansas City, MO, Justin Krizek and his wife, Jessica, of San Diego, CA, Cameron Krizek and his wife, Bridget, of Fairfax Station, VA, and Victoria Krizek of Alexandria; and four great grandchildren, Jameson, Dean, Eliška, and Killian. She is predeceased by two sons, Dennis Bradford and Martin Bradford.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home Monday morning from 10:00 til 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheriton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 41, Cheriton, VA.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

