Virgil Elvenia

Virgil Anthony Elvenia, 71, of Greenbush, Virginia, husband to Loralyn Elvenia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was the son of Virgilio and Dolores Elvenia. Virgil served in the United States Air Force, a career of which he was proud.

Virgil had many interests throughout his life, including motorcycles, airplanes, building, fishing, cooking and gardening. A carpenter at heart, he loved working with his hands. He was a man who lived life to the fullest and loved with his whole heart. Virgil was most proud of his 7 children. He loved to sing, to make people laugh, and to help those he loved at every opportunity. His existence was a breath of fresh air to all around him.

Virgil was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by adoring wife Loralyn and their two children Anthony and Raelyn Elvenia; his daughters Mary Ann Matthews, Stephani Snead, Jennifer Stanhope, Dana Boyer and Leanna Elvenia; 13 grandchildren; his brothers, Terrance Elvenia, David Elvenia, Jon Elvenia, Daniel Elvenia and Matthew Elvenia; his sister Sarah Elvenia; his parents Virgilio and Dolores Elvenia; his mother-in-law Merilyn Ward, brother-in-law Dylan Mears, and father-in-law Bruce Warren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Julie Ann Elvenia, 4 grandchildren and his brother Vince Elvenia.

Per Virgil’s wishes, services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home of Exmore, Virginia.