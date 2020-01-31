Funeral services for Violet Parker of Milton, De will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bethel A.M.E, Church Milton, DE. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Israel U.M. Church Cemetery, Lewes, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
