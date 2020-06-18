Viola Tilley Koontz, wife of the late Paul William Koontz and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at
Doughty Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or Onley United Methodist Church, 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.
Viola Tilley Koontz
Viola Tilley Koontz, wife of the late Paul William Koontz and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at