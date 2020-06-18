Viola Tilley Koontz, wife of the late Paul William Koontz and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date at

Doughty Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or Onley United Methodist Church, 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.