Viola Tilley Koontz, wife of the late Paul William Koontz and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence. A native of New Windsor, MD, she was the daughter of the late William D. Tilley and the late Zora Testermen Tilley. She was a retired Home Health Caregiver and member of Onley United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Savage and her husband, Fred, of Exmore; a niece, Shirley Marie Deeds and her husband, Mark, of Accomac, VA; three grandchildren, Brandi Drummond and her husband, Josh, Brytni Deeds Ihnat and her husband, Justin, and Bryana Deeds and her fiancé, Chris Manzuella; and seven great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Robin Lynette Savage.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Canody officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or Onley United Methodist Church, 25642 E Main St, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.