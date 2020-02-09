Funeral services for Victor Ray Pruitt of Onancock will he held at the Onancock Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon at 2 with Pastor Andy Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Victor’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore Watermen’s Museum and Research Center, P.O. Box 233, Parksley, VA 23421.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

