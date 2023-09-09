Vickie Lynn Dereng of Onley

Vickie Lynn Dereng, 66, wife of David Wayne Dereng and a resident of Onley, VA, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Townsend, VA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lee Marshall and the late Orma J. Wood Marshall. She worked in Supply Chain Services for Verizon and was a member of Capeville United Methodist Church.

In addition to her loving husband of 45 years, she is survived by two sisters, Cynthia Heath and her husband, Billy, of Townsend, and Patricia Scott and her husband, H.H., of Townsend; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Zoe and Brownie.

A private graveside service will be conducted Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00AM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Reverend Randy Timmerman officiating. The family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

