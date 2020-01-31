Funeral services for Vickie Lee Showell of Seaford, Delaware will be held on Saturday at Citadel of Hope Church, A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, Delaware.
