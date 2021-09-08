Private funeral services for Mrs. Vernice D. Holden of Nelsonia, will be conducted on Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Ricardo Poulson officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements

by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.