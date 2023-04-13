Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Cooper of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Free Indeed Ministry, Snow Hill, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Church of Deliverance Cemetery, Snow Hill, MD. Pastor Elbert Davis will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.