Private funeral services for Mr. Vaughn W. Topping, Sr., also known as “Smitty” of Parksley,will be conducted on Friday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Mrs. Leslie A. Lankford of Horntown
April 15, 2021
Miss Laverne Wyatt
June 17, 2021
Frederick Marshall
June 27, 2018
Sonny Godwin
March 29, 2019
Local Conditions
January 27, 2022, 1:36 pm
Sunny
33°F
33°F
2 mph
real feel: 41°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 2 mph E
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:10 am
sunset: 5:21 pm