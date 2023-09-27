September 27, 2023
Vanessa J. Clark, 68, wife of Mark S. Clark and a resident of Locustville, VA, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, VA. A native of Northampton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Jones and the late Ruth Bundick Jones. She was an Administrative Assistant for Dr. Susan Martin for twenty years. In addition to her husband, Vanessa is survived by a daughter, Shannon Clark; a grandson, Joshua Simpson; and sister Gloria
Doughty and her husband Bradley. Services will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.