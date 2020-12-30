Private funeral services for Miss Vanessa D. Poulson, also known as “Netta” of Suffolk, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1pm from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co. ,Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
