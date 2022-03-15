Funeral services for Tyquesha Wilcox-Nock of New Church,  Virginia, will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac,  Va.  Rev. Dorothy Ivy will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Savageville, Va.  Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack,  Va.

