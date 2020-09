Private graveside services for Miss Tykeshia Lofland, also known as “ Keddie” or “Kitty Pooh” of Onancock, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from New Allen A.M.E. Cemetery, Nassawadox, with Rev. Andre P. Jefferson officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

