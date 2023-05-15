Ortrude Mary Ramer, better known as Trudy, 95, wife of the late Donald Forrest Ramer and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock. A native of Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Brooke Sherman Donley and the late Mary Stuart Donley. She was a homemaker and worked for EI DuPont DeNumours Co. of Wilmington, DE. She was an avid reader, loved jazz music, volunteered many hours at the Cape Charles Memorial Library and the Cape Charles Food Pantry, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Faithful Workers.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim R. Dunton and her husband, Russ, of Cape Charles, VA, Jill C. Ramer and Jim Schneider of Wilmington, DE; a granddaughter, Heather Lewis and her husband, Kenneth, of Virginia Beach, VA; four step-grandchildren, Andy Dunton and his wife, Susan, of Nassawadox, VA, Sandra Stone and her husband, David, of Kingsland, GA, April Horsey of Newark, DE, and Faye Bailey and her husband, Scott, of Bear, DE; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brother-in-laws, Michael Ramer, John Krick and Byron Ramer. Trudy adored her family and loved being surrounded by them.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverends Randy Timmerman and Elizabeth A. Lutz officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Laureldale Cemetery in Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, PO Box 616, Onley, VA 23418 or Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 326, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.