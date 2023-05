https://thoughtcatalog.com/marisa-donnelly/2016/02/its-never-too-late-to-start-over/

MORNING GOLD: In life, change is impossible to avoid. Whether it is an intentional choice like buying a new home or changing jobs or something out of our control like the loss of a loved one, life is ever-changing ......and we are changed by it. But, as I thought about it further, each day we start again. Regardless what comes along in life, we never start again at square one. We start over with the accumulated life lessons we have so far. When you think about it, in a way, each day is a new beginning, a chance to do things differently.The article I shared this morning, in part, said, "Life is imperfect. It’s beautiful and complicated and burdensome and messy. And you are a part of it, a part that grows and changes and laughs and loves and gets broken and comes back together. But there will never be a time when you can’t just step back and start all over.You are not supposed to be this static person, this person you’ve always been and always will be. The world is continually shifting, and you are continually moving within it, in whatever direction you want. If you don’t like that direction, turn. Don’t turn back. Don’t turn around. Just turn. Right. Left. Diagonal. Cut across the grass. Take a back road.It’s never too late to spin things around for the better. To leave what’s been broken and acknowledge that you can’t put it back together exactly how it was. To smile at the things you cannot replace, cannot fix, cannot make perfect. Nothing is perfect."I backed up the gold thoughts this morning with A Fine Frenzy's song Now Is The StartHeyDo you hear, do you hearThat soundIt's the sound of the lost gone foundIt's the sound of a mute gone loudIt's the sound of a new startKissWith a mouth of shooting starsOf lost and broken heartsUnafraid you can name your scarsWith a touch of a new heartIt sounds likeIt sounds likeIt sounds likeLadeedadadadada, dadadadadaNow, oh, now is the startOhAnd it goes with where you goDon't lose faith for the friendsYou don'tNeed a thing, you already knowYou are right as you areAnd it sounds likeIt sounds likeOh, it sounds likeLadeedadadadada, dadadadadaNow, nowLadeedadadadada, dadadadadaNow, ohNow is the start, ohNow is the startHey, hey, hey, heyNew start in the endThere is aNew heart under thereBeneath theseNew parts everywhereIt is a new, new, new, new startNow is the startIt sounds likeOh, it sounds likeOh, it sounds likeLadeedadadadada, dadadadadaNow, nowLadeedadadadada, dadadadadaNow, oh, now is the start(To read the full article, here is the link: