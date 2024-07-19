Troy Justis of Painter

July 19, 2024
 |
Obituaries
Troy Justis

A service to celebrate the life of Troy Clifton Justis, of Painter, will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Tuesday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. A reception will follow at the Melfa Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

Contributions in Troy’s memory may be made to Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., P.O. Box 100, Melfa, VA 23410.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 19, 2024, 7:24 pm
Clear sky
E
Clear sky
76°F
7 mph
Apparent: 77°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 75%
Winds: 7 mph E
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 0.35
Sunrise: 5:56 am
Sunset: 8:21 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber