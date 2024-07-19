Troy Justis of Painter

A service to celebrate the life of Troy Clifton Justis, of Painter, will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Tuesday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. A reception will follow at the Melfa Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.

Contributions in Troy’s memory may be made to Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., P.O. Box 100, Melfa, VA 23410.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

