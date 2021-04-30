A Private Funeral Service for Tony Tate, Jr. of Wimauna, Florida will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Tabernacle of Prayer Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
