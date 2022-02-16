Toni Carole Thompson, 62, a resident of Keller, VA, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Franktown, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Dillon Bingle and the late Rosemarie Carole Mueller Bingle. She was a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Shannon Bowen Williams and her fiancé, Darryl West, of Willis Wharf, VA, James Raymond Thompson of Quinby, VA, and Marc Clay Thompson and his wife, Corrine, of New York; two brothers, John Thompson of Palm Springs, CA, and Ray Pearson of Red Bank, VA; three sisters, Karen Guin of Charleston, SC, Tracey Wallace of Wachapreague, VA; and Tina Beach of Concord Wharf, VA; eight grandchildren, Zachariah, Briana, Patrick, Treyce, Chance, Madison, Clayton, and Jackson; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Erin Pearson.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00AM at Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

