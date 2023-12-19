Tommy Hickman, formerly of the Shore

Thomas Algernon Hickman, age 87, passed away peacefully in Richmond, Va. on Monday, December 11, 2023. Born in Painter, Va., Tommy was the son of the late Helen Thompson and the late Milton Thomas Hickman. He was a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore until he moved to Williamsburg in April 2019 to be closer to his family. He graduated from Central High School in Painter and St. Christopher’s School in Richmond.

Besides managing Hickman Lumber Company in Painter for over four decades, Tommy quietly gave his time to many worthwhile causes in the community. While he is often remembered as the gentleman behind the hardware and paint counters at Hickman Lumber, he also served as a town councilman and mayor for the Town of Painter, a volunteer fireman for the Painter Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the local advisory board of Crestar Bank and its predecessors, a member and chairman of the Broadwater Academy Board of Directors, a member of Governor John N. Dalton’s Boating Advisory Committee and a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Painter Flotilla 12-2. Boating safety and respect of the water were very important to Tommy, and, because of it, he taught boating safety classes in the community for many years. He was a former member of the Exmore Moose Lodge, the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club and was a lifelong member of Belle Haven Presbyterian Church, serving as both Deacon and Elder, until it closed in 2016 following Easter services.

Tommy attended Hampden-Sydney College before entering the Army and serving his country in the United States and the Middle Eastern and North African theatres. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Dickye Phillips, and together they had two children. He is survived by his son Thomas A. Hickman, Jr. and his wife, Alice I. Hickman, and his son Philip T. Hickman and his wife, Susanna B. Hickman. He adored his beloved grandchildren: Helen N. Hickman, P. Hunter Hickman, Thomas A. Hickman III and E. Campbell Hickman. He was always interested in what was happening in their lives and they brought him great joy and much happiness. Tommy is also survived by a sister-in-law, Virginia B. Phillips of Belle Haven and was pre-deceased by his wife, Dickye, a brother, Milton T. Hickman, Jr. and his wife, Robin M. Hickman.

The family is eternally grateful for the caregiving and companionship that Mrs. Rosa Griffin and Mrs. Missy Jenkins gave Tommy over the past four years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023 at the Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore with Pastors Joe McKnight and Charlene Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Tommy’s memory to Broadwater Academy, Attention: Development, P.O. Box 546, Exmore, Va. 23350 or to the Painter Volunteer Fire Company, Attention: Mrs. Patricia W. Sturgis, Treasurer, P.O. Box 275, Painter, Va. 23420.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.