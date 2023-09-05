Tom Gonzalez of Machipongo

Tom Gonzalez, 80, husband of Nancy passed away at his home on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tom was born in NYC April 2, 1943 to Louis and Maxine Gonzalez. He graduated from New Hyde Park Memorial High School in 1960. He joined the Navy in 1960 where he was assigned to sea duty on the USS Rockbridge (APA-228) which he held dear for the rest of his life. After he was discharged from the US Navy he returned to NY where he met the love of his life Nancy. They married in 1966 and remained in love until his passing. They had a daughter, Ronni in 1968 and a son Matthew in 1971.

Tom worked for the Long Island Lighting Company (LILCO) from 1964 through 1998. He was a resident of Bay Shore, Long Island, NY and was a very devoted church member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Deer Park, NY. His major hobby was restoring antique cars and showing them at local car shows. His favorites were his 1937 Buick, 1932 Chevrolet convertible and his 1964 Triumph TR-4. Tom also loved dogs and shared his life with several beloved basset hounds including Clyde who is still living with Nancy today. Throughout his life he and Nancy enjoyed traveling with Nancy’s sister, Dot and her husband Howie.

Tom retired from LILCO in 1998 and moved to Vaucluse Shores in Machipongo, VA on the eastern shore. In his early retirement he started Rockbridge Electric company and helped many neighbors and customers fix electrical issues. He was well known for his reliability and very caring nature. He became a member of Hungars Episcopal Church where he continued to worship until he passed away. He was also very involved with Eastern Shore Emmaus where he got to help others understand their faith. One of Tom’s greatest enjoyments in recent years was singing hymns with the men’s group “Real Men Sing Real Loud”. Tom also volunteered countless hours to the Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity.

Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; his daughter, Ronni (Keith); son, Matthew (Michelle); grandsons, Joey and Tommy: and granddaughter, Maddie. Survivors also include his sister-in-law, Dot.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 2:00PM, at Hungar’s Episcopal Church with Reverend Janet Wheelock officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Hungar’s Episcopal Church Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00PM til 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity, Post Office Box 1299, Exmore, VA 23350; Hungars Episcopal Church, Post Office Box 367, Eastville, VA 23347 or Eastern Shore Emmaus, Post Office Box 91, Franktown, VA 23354.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.