Tom Collins

Thomas Michael Collins, 82, of Machipongo, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 8, 2026, at his home in Vaucluse Shores.

Born November 26, 1943, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Betty) Collins. He moved to Cape Charles, Virginia as a teenager and attended Cape Charles High School.

Tom dedicated 50 years of service to Bayshore Concrete Products in Cape Charles as the Shipping Coordinator, where he was known for his strong work ethic, reliability and quiet pride in a job well done. He also served his community as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician for 16 years with the Cape Charles Rescue Squad.

Above all else, Tom cherished his family. Nothing brought him more joy than being part of his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives. He delighted in their accomplishments, supported their dreams, and celebrated every milestone with pride and love.

Tom was predeceased by his son Todd M. Collins, his sister Marge Powell and his brother Francis “Frank” Collins. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Taylor Collins, His daughter Theresa C. Diggs and son-in-law Andrew J. Diggs of Machipongo, Virginia, two granddaughters Kaitlyn T. Diggs of Portland, Oregon and Adrienne L. Diggs (fiancé Nicholas “Nick” Corbin) of LaJolla, California. Grandson William “Bud” H. Collins and his wife Dynomeke “Deedee” Hunter of Cape Charles, Virginia, and Nicholas “Nick” T. Collins and his wife LesAlina “Lina” Collins of Oak Harbor, Washington; two great- grandchildren, William Collins and Willow Collins; two brothers Charles “Chick” (Joanne) Collins of Fort Myers, Florida and Paul Collins (Ceci) of Orlando, Florida and sister-in-law, Joyce Collins of Townsend, Virginia.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Tom’s Caregivers and Healthcare Providers: Deedee Hunter,LPN, Theresa Diggs, Mid-Atlantic Long Term Care – Jewel Burden, PA and Melody Casey, LPN.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.