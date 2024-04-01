A Memorial Service for Timothy Whitaker, of Keller, will be held on Monday, April 8, 2024 at 1:30 PM from Johnson’s United Methodist Church in Machipongo with Rev. Curtis Lucey officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson’s United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund for Quessua. Checks can be made to “FLUMC Treasurer” with “Adv # 102020 – East Angola Scholarship” on memo line and sent to:

ATTN: Icel Rodriquez

450 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave

Lakeland, FL 33815

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net