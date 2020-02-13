Tilton Eugene “Teady” Mister, Jr., 74, of New Church, VA, husband of Beverly Anne Sterling Mister, passed away on February 9, 2020 at his residence.

Born on August 24, 1945 in Messongo, he was the son of the late Tilton Thomas Mister and Fairy Velvin Dennis Mister. He was a Saxis Waterman and a Auto Body Mechanic. Tilton loved fishing, carving, NASCAR and was an avid hunter.

Tilton is survived by six children, Bryan Mister (Robin) of NC, Lisa Tyler Linton of Greenbackville, Darrell Tyler of Honolulu, HI, William “Beetle” Tyler (Wanda) of Crisfield, Fairy McPherson (Chuck) of Pungoteague, and Pamela Mister Lynch of New Church and Eddie Lynch; 11 grandchildren, Bryan Wesley Mister, Nathan Tilton Hale, Cody Lynch, Koby Linton, Alexis Hale, Molly Lynch, Kayly Linton, Brandon McPherson, Katie McPherson, Ember-Anne Marshall and Kylie Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Braelon Mister and Mason Mister; a sister, Kathy Copes (Lawrence) of Hallwood; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Reva Jester, Mary Sue Linton and Tommy Mister.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, with Donnie Bailey officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made towards funeral expenses, c/o Thornton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 264, Parksley, VA 23421.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

