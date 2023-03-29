Funeral services for Thomas Mitchell, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
