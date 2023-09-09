Thelma Lewis Baum of Cape Charles

September 8, 2023
 |
Obituaries
Thelma Baum

Thelma Lewis Baum, 53, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2023, at her residence. A native of Cape Charles, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Lewis and the late Ellen Marie Lewis. Thelma was a retired cook.

Thelma is survived by her husband, Danny Lee Baum; three children, Kayla Baum and her fiancé, Juice, of Cape Charles, Lauren Baum of Lacey, WA and Danny Lee Baum, Jr. and his wife, Tiffany of Crisfield, MD; two sisters, Bobette Price of Cape Charles and Robin Orsinger of Exmore, VA; one brother, Robert Lewis of Cape Charles; and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Melanie Baum; and two sisters, Cindy Goodrich and Laura Coffey.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, September 11, 2023, at 3:30PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 9, 2023, 2:04 am
Partly cloudy
S
Partly cloudy
76°F
4 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:39 am
sunset: 7:20 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

Matthews Market

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming