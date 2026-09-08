The Rev. Clarence W Bowen, Jr., 89, of Exmore, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at home.

He was born in Brunswick, GA, to the late Clarence W. Bowen, Sr. and Willa Strayer Bowen. Clarence was predeceased by two younger brothers, Grady and Patrick.

Clarence graduated from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, GA, and Virginia Wesleyan College in Norfolk, VA. He proudly served in the Navy for 20 years. After his retirement from the Navy, he entered the ministry in The United Methodist Church, where he served as a pastor for 43 years. He retired from the ministry in 2020.

Clarence is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, The Rev. Sallye Hayman Bowen; a daughter, Kelley Drummond Gaskill Spohn (husband, Phillip); two grandchildren, Rachael Testerman (husband, Rob) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, and Joshua Drummond (wife, Brandi) of Exmore, VA; five great-grandsons, Dylan Testerman, Mason Drummond, Jase Drummond, Ashton Drummond, and William Jones II.

Clarence became known in the family as “Tonitz” when his granddaughter, Rachael, at the age of 3, tried to pronounce “Clarence” and it came out as “Tonitz.”

“C.B.” loved to bring joy to others. He had a great sense of humor and easily made other people laugh.

We shall all miss him.

To honor his wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.