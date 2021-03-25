Terry Hazel Doerflein, affectionately known as “Hazel” 96, formerly of Sanford and New Church, VA and recently of Salisbury, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Peak Healthcare at Hartley Hall in Pocomoke City, MD. Born on October 8, 1924 in Sanford, VA, she was the daughter of the late Russell Lee Godwin and the late Ruth Marshall Godwin. Hazel, served in Real Estate Investment owning Sharoak Mobile Home Park in New Church, VA, the Berry Patch Flower Shop in Parksley and and Church Street Peddlers flower and gift shop in Chincoteague, VA. In her younger years she was a nurse and owned Terry’s Nursing Home in Ohio. She will also be remembered for serving at Twin Towers in Pocomoke City, MD. Hazel is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Laurence of Salisbury, MD, and Constance Holland of Henderson, NV; one son, Edward R. (Sharon) Procaccio of Sanford, VA; one son-in-law, Clark Adams of Pocomoke City and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Robert Murray; one daughter, Janyce Ruth Adams; one sister, Colleen Linton and one brother, Donald Wayne Godwin. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 1:30 to 2:00 PM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, MD followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in the family mausoleum in Downing Cemetery, Oak Hall, VA. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit: www.hollowayfh.com.