Terrie Shook

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Teresa (Terri) Shook on Sunday, August 6, 2023. At 62, Terri was born and raised in the greater Chicago, Illinois, area, but called Exmore, Virginia home. She earned her nursing degree from Bradley University and immediately set out to serve others. Terri lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother and babcia, a loyal sister and aunt, and as a dedicated hospice nurse providing comfort, care, and solace to the Eastern Shore community for over 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her wife, Debbie Chandler. Terri is survived by her son, Nate Shook, and his wife, Harper, and their son, Liam, as well as her brother, Paul Bomba, and his wife, Kim, and their sons, Matthew and Tyler.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 10:30 at The Exmore Social Hall to celebrate her love of life and service. Inurnment will be private at Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.

