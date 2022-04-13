Private funeral services for Mr. Terrence L. Conquest of Exmore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Ralph Harmon, Jr., officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
