Private funeral services for Mrs. Teresa M. White of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Interment will be in the Star East Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements

by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com