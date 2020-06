A funeral mass for Teresa Kelly, of Parksley, will be held at 4:30 on Saturday June 27th at St. Peters the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley. The service will also be live streamed. Please visit http://www.stpeter-theapostle. com/ , click on the first Facebook link, and then ask to join the “StPeter St. Peter” Facebook page as a friend (Click “Add Friend”) (sign up for Facebook, if not already a member). Please be aware that seating for the service will be extremely limited.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to mass at 3:30 PM at St. Peters the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley.

Arrangements are with Thornton Funeral Home, Parksley, VA. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net